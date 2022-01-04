TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Trevor Noah's Cape Town getaway with friends

04 January 2022 - 11:57 By Joy Mphande
Inside Trevor Noah's holiday getaway with close friends.
Inside Trevor Noah's holiday getaway with close friends.
Image: Instagram/ Anele Mdoda

Trevor Noah and his friends were serving friendship goals recently on an epic getaway.

The comedian and his girlfriend American actress Minka Kelly met up with author Khaya Dlanga, Kaya 959 DJ Sizwe Dhlomo, 947 breakfast host Anele Mdoda, and brand and communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana in Cape Town.

“An annual general meeting is a meeting of the general membership of an organisation.” Anele wrote, jokingly comparing their trip to an annual general meeting.

The vacay has grabbed headlines after Trevor was spotted with Minka at Dyeshana's birthday lunch.

This after Pagesix had earlier reported that the couple broke up after nine months of dating.

“The two appeared to reconcile quickly, as they were subsequently spotted on vacation in St Barts and then walking together through New York City in June,” Pagesix later reported.

Also spotted at the get-together was former Miss SA Tamaryn Green's husband, entrepreneur Ze Nxumalo, and Anele's 6-year-old son Alakhe who had fun with his “uncles”, bowling and playing by the pool. 

Take a look at the pictures below:

