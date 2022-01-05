Battle of the doting dads — The Mzansi celebrity version

If there is anything that is heart-warming in Mzansi its doting dads who can never get enough of their little bundle of joys.

Gone are the days where moms were the only ones going out with their kids and chilling with them. Now dads are doing the most, and each activity there is that they can do with their little ones they go all out.

Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana

It's true that a girl's first love is their father, and that's the motto that Murdah Bongz is living by. He has been the one that shares snaps with his daughter more than his beau to show how smitten he his with his little girl.

He is going to be a protective dad when Asante grows up, no doubt.