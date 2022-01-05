Battle of the doting dads — The Mzansi celebrity version
If there is anything that is heart-warming in Mzansi its doting dads who can never get enough of their little bundle of joys.
Gone are the days where moms were the only ones going out with their kids and chilling with them. Now dads are doing the most, and each activity there is that they can do with their little ones they go all out.
Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana
It's true that a girl's first love is their father, and that's the motto that Murdah Bongz is living by. He has been the one that shares snaps with his daughter more than his beau to show how smitten he his with his little girl.
He is going to be a protective dad when Asante grows up, no doubt.
Thapelo Mokoena
The Mokoena boys always put a smile on their dad's face. The champs joined their father at Eden Beach late this year while he was filming for a Netflix series.
The Mokoena boys have an Instagram account where they share their snaps with their dad and the boys seem to have the time of their lives when they are with their father.
Thomas Gumede
Thomas has a soft spot for his sunshine. They even have the same haircut. Being the singer and dancer in the family, there is no doubt Thomas is enjoying fatherhood with this little chap around and there's never a dull moment.
The TV producer and actor thanked his beau Zola Nombona for gifting him with his pride and joy.
TT Mbah
This dad is always sharing snaps and content when he is vibing with girls. The Mbha sisters have a catch-up series on Instagram. T.T has his girls share an Insta video every Monday called commitment Monday, and his followers get to see what his daughters are up to and he shares with the world the kind of relationship he has with his little princesses.
Kabelo Mabalane
The Kwaito veteran musician turned pastor is always having the most fun with his children. From watching sports and praying together, to having a young workout they never have a dull day with their father around.
Tino Chinyani
Since his son was born, Tino has never been the same. He is now more open in sharing his personal life, and his bundle of joy is always on the receiving end of his father's l love.
He shared in one of his Instagram posts that being a father is one of the biggest blessings he has ever experienced.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest
Cassper is such a cool dad. When he released his album, the picture on his cover was of little Kgotso who was still a foetus at the time. He was celebrating a milestone that changed his life for the better.
He and his girlfriend Thobeka have been sceptical about showing their child's face on social media, but whenever his fans get a snippet of little Kgotso they go wild.
Rapper Priddy Ugly
I'm sure having a father who is a musician is so cool, and Priddy's little girl gets to experience what having a father who is a rapper is like. He shared a cute video of the two of them making beautiful music together. We are sure she will never forget the bonding sessions with his dad.
