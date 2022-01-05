Cassper Nyovest serves major goals, takes his high-end whips to Cape Town

Rapper and aspiring billionaire Cassper Nyovest has been achieving major goals with his money moves and is taking Cape Town by storm.

The DJ travelled about Cape Town in style when he took his McLaren and Bentley with him on holiday.

The businessman revealed he would serve lit content on his social media when he announced he was shipping the two cars to Cape Town.

"I've always had this dream of going on holiday & shipping my dream cars to Cape Town or Durban. I'm about to live out that dream. Rented a dope crib with the boys, trucked down a couple of my cars to CPT for the week, Billiato cases on deck!!! Content bout to be lit on the gram."

Since then he has been touring the city and sharing views of Cape Town with his followers.

On Instagram Cassper shared a video were he was partying the night away with celebs in the Mother City. Spotted in the video were DJs Thuli Phongolo and Maphorisa, Pearl Thusi, Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena, and Sarah Langa.