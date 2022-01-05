Halala! ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku walks down the aisle
‘I’ll say it again. I was first in line when God was dishing out good men’
Skeem Saam actress and sportscaster Amanda Manku is officially off the market.
Amanda, who plays Dr Elizabeth on the popular SABC1 soapie, shared news of her wedding on Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning. Dressed in yellow traditional attire, Amanda who was surrounded by loved ones on her special day and looked regal.
She tied the knot during a traditional ceremony in December and was proud to be Mrs Tau.
Industry colleagues Clement Maosa, Nozi Langa and Inno Sadiki congratulated Amanda and wished her a happy wedded life.
The star, who is fiercely private when it comes to her romantic life, hasn't revealed much about her hubby.
In one of the snaps shared, Amanda asked to be referred to as Mme Tau.
There must be something in the water at Skeem Saam as it seems to be wedding season among the cast, with Amanda the latest of five actors to get hitched.
Amanda had a tough 2021 when she was dealt a double blow and had to lay her mother and grandmother to rest. She later fought Covid-19, and after coming out on the other side victorious she had a lot to be thankful for.
“I didn't want to celebrate my birthday this year. There's nothing worth celebrating. However, two or three weeks before my birthday, my siblings and I tested positive for Covid-19. We all had different symptoms and some had it easier than others. Almost 30 year old me had it hard.
“I was really struggling, so when I finally became Covid-19 free and could leave the house, but most importantly could breathe, walk around without holding onto anything and my feet weren't swelling any more, I realised the importance of celebrating life,” she said.
