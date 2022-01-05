Halala! ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku walks down the aisle

Skeem Saam actress and sportscaster Amanda Manku is officially off the market.

Amanda, who plays Dr Elizabeth on the popular SABC1 soapie, shared news of her wedding on Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning. Dressed in yellow traditional attire, Amanda who was surrounded by loved ones on her special day and looked regal.

She tied the knot during a traditional ceremony in December and was proud to be Mrs Tau.

Industry colleagues Clement Maosa, Nozi Langa and Inno Sadiki congratulated Amanda and wished her a happy wedded life.

The star, who is fiercely private when it comes to her romantic life, hasn't revealed much about her hubby.

In one of the snaps shared, Amanda asked to be referred to as Mme Tau.