Here’s how much it will cost to bag a Mampintsha song feature

Musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo got tongues wagging after he revealed R100K could bag you a feature with him.

Now that Ke Dezemba is over, Mampintsha is ready to get back to the grind and ensure those coins start rolling in.

"I've had people asking me how much it costs to feature me. It's 100k, I come with the song, the direction of the song, I'll teach you how to sing if you don't know how, then we shoot the video and do the promotion as well. It's a package. I do everything," he said in a video shared on Instagram.

In another post, Mampintsha said he charges R20,000 for a dance routine.