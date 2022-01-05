Here’s how much it will cost to bag a Mampintsha song feature
Musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo got tongues wagging after he revealed R100K could bag you a feature with him.
Now that Ke Dezemba is over, Mampintsha is ready to get back to the grind and ensure those coins start rolling in.
"I've had people asking me how much it costs to feature me. It's 100k, I come with the song, the direction of the song, I'll teach you how to sing if you don't know how, then we shoot the video and do the promotion as well. It's a package. I do everything," he said in a video shared on Instagram.
In another post, Mampintsha said he charges R20,000 for a dance routine.
The post received mixed reactions on Twitter. While some fans found the amount to be reasonable because of Mampintsha's experience in the music world, others felt the amount was a little steep.
Take a look at the responses below:
Cha wena awukho ryt so uqonde ukuthi aboBlack Coffee bawo less than 100K?— SubaWeakⒶ (@MasukeMM) January 5, 2022
The queation is ; am I gonna make it back and more ? Because that's the point of paying for a feature.— 🐘 ELEPHANT (@IMatterthereal) January 5, 2022
90% of Paino vocals are in Zulu and Xhosa why must he learn Sotho?— Baba_Ka_Snoh (@AzaniaNHLX) January 5, 2022
In a previous interview with TshisaLIVE, DJ Tira claimed to have received an unreasonable booking fee request to get Mampintsha's bae, Babes Wodumo, to perform at his Gqom In Concert music festival stage but said every artist had the right to charge as they wished.
"I guess a person has a right to charge as much as they want, but I know for a fact that it was not her normal fee that I was being quoted. I don't know if it was because it was me or the show, but the price was higher than we could afford and we could not match it. We hope they will still come around and we can negotiate the fee," he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.