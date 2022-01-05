Here’s why fans think Somizi has a new bae

Somizi and Mohale fell head over heels in love after meeting at the signing of his memoir Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit in Johannesburg in 2017 and tied the knot in 2019.

In early 2021 the couple revealed they were in the process of divorcing as abuse allegations surfaced in June.

In an official statement shared on Somizi's social media he denied the abuse allegations.

"Our relationship had its ups and its downs, but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive to my estranged husband.

"In as far as the divorce itself is concerned my only aim is to have it finalised fairly and reasonably."