Here’s why fans think Somizi has a new bae

05 January 2022 - 16:25 By Joy Mphande
Tweeps are convinced that Somizi Mhlongo's ready to get into the dating space again.
Tweeps are convinced that Somizi Mhlongo's ready to get into the dating space again.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Speculation is rife that media personality Somizi Mhlongo has found love again. 

Rumours began to swirl after one of Mohale Motaung's friends was "coincidently" vacaying in Cape Town at the same time as Somgaga. 

This is not the first time Twitter sleuths have speculated about the state of Somizi's love life. In October last year, Somgaga slammed rumours that he had found new love after a picture of him with a man circulated on social media, saying he was happily single.

“So I’m not allowed to be seen with any male. Kushukuthi ngisazo finder mos ama new loves (this means I’ll keep on having alleged new love) ... Kumnandi kwa singlehood mo (it’s nice being single)." he wrote.

Somizi and Mohale fell head over heels in love after meeting at the signing of his memoir Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit in Johannesburg in 2017 and tied the knot in 2019.

In early 2021 the couple revealed they were in the process of divorcing as abuse allegations surfaced in June. 

In an official statement shared on Somizi's social media he denied the abuse allegations.

"Our relationship had its ups and its downs, but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive to my estranged husband.

"In as far as the divorce itself is concerned my only aim is to have it finalised fairly and reasonably."

