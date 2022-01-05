IN PICS | Inside Somizi’s lavish vacay in the Mother City

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is soaking up the sun in the Mother City and has no plans to stop.

Taking to Instagram to show off his lush holiday, the star was seen unwinding onboard a yacht, wrapped in a LV towel and at a table full of delectable snacks. Of course, there was also no shortage of champers.

The holiday bug has evidently bitten Somgaga, who jokingly vowed to stay in vacay mode until January 51.

"If you see me looking 10kg heavier with a belly, know you have just seen the beginning because I'm not stopping to eat until my holiday ends, which is around 51st January."

Somizi is not the only celeb spotted in Cape Town. It seems the Mother City was the destination of choice for some Mzansi A-listers