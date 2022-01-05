TshisaLIVE

IN PICS | Inside Somizi’s lavish vacay in the Mother City

05 January 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo is planning to be on holiday until January 51.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is soaking up the sun in the Mother City and has no plans to stop.

Taking to Instagram to show off his lush holiday, the star was seen unwinding onboard a yacht, wrapped in a LV towel and at a table full of delectable snacks. Of course, there was also no shortage of champers. 

The holiday bug has evidently bitten Somgaga, who jokingly vowed to stay in vacay mode until January 51.

"If you see me looking 10kg heavier with a belly, know you have just seen the beginning  because I'm not stopping to eat until my holiday ends, which is around 51st January."

Somizi is not the only celeb spotted in Cape Town. It seems the Mother City was the destination of choice for some Mzansi A-listers

Here are other Mzansi celebs who made their way to the city for the holidays:

Model and TV presenter Kim Jayde

Kim recently shared a snap of herself on a jet ski, and she was clearly having fun in the sun. She said she was enjoying the sunsets and yacht cruises.

Media personalities Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Unathi Nkayi 

Besties Minnie and Unathi filled their timelines showing how much fun they were having.  They recently shared a video of themselves doing the #Nkaotempela dance challenge and left the TLs in a drooling frenzy for their hot bods. They've also been spotted with Jidenna.

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana

The cool married couple joined a long list of A-listers who were soaking up the sun in Cape Town. Lamiez was playing at the V&A Waterfront.

DBN GOGO

The fan favourite DJ painted the Mother City red  when she was scheduled to play there. Her Cape Town fans were thrilled with her human side when she posed for snaps at her gigs.

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Lady Nam, as she is affectionately known, brought her adventurous spirit to Cape Town when she was parachuting across the city. In her Instagram post she said she was manifesting her breakthroughs this year. 

