LISTEN | Focalistic talks about being 'president ya strata' in 2021

Rapper and amapiano star Focalistic has solidified his name as a hitmaker internationally and he's had an awesome year doing nothing but being himself and paying homage to Mzansi and, specifically, Pitori.

Just this year, Focalistic got himself a nod from the US-based BET awards, had his face in the bright lights of New York City's Times Square, popularised cool kasi phrases from Pitori and made thousands of people all over the world dance.

The self-proclaimed “president of the streets” made sure to shine his light and to never compromise what makes him authentic.

In this TshisaLIVE podcast, the star talks about the ambition to make “pina tsa ko kasi” a global trend as well as how crazy it has been to watch his wildest dreams come true thanks to music.

Listen to our chat with Focalistic below: