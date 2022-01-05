LISTEN | Focalistic talks about being 'president ya strata' in 2021
Rapper and amapiano star Focalistic has solidified his name as a hitmaker internationally and he's had an awesome year doing nothing but being himself and paying homage to Mzansi and, specifically, Pitori.
Just this year, Focalistic got himself a nod from the US-based BET awards, had his face in the bright lights of New York City's Times Square, popularised cool kasi phrases from Pitori and made thousands of people all over the world dance.
The self-proclaimed “president of the streets” made sure to shine his light and to never compromise what makes him authentic.
In this TshisaLIVE podcast, the star talks about the ambition to make “pina tsa ko kasi” a global trend as well as how crazy it has been to watch his wildest dreams come true thanks to music.
Listen to our chat with Focalistic below:
The phrase “Ase trap ke pina tsa ko kasi” sounds mad cool when Focalistic says it in his songs but it's more than just a cool phrase for the rapper, who has revealed that the mantra changed his life.
Focalistic is one of Mzansi's biggest stars at the moment.
His authentically South African sound has managed to gain him an international audience and the rapper told TshisaLIVE all about it.
“One of my most important decisions was when I said Ase trap ke pina tsa ko kasi, which was about three years ago and I think that was a decision I was taking that I'm going to make music that represents me. Music I am comfortable with, where I don't feel like I'm trying too hard ... I think that's one of the decisions that changed my life.”
There has been debate about the kind of artist Focalistic is on the SA streets, however his international audience has been dishing nothing but love for the Ke Star hitmaker and he's credited it to being able to package something unique and authentic to his identity.
“In the world that's the only thing that stands out — being yourself — the power of being you ... but the craziest part is it's hard to be yourself.
“It's also crazy that saying Ase trap ke pina tsa ko Kasi ... one can end up in Times Square, I think for me that's crazy!” the rapper said.