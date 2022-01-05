Prince Kaybee introduces his son to Mzansi

In October last year Zola said she was pregnant and excited to be a first time parent.

“God has given me the opportunity to move into the next phase of my life. I am a yummy mummy. Being your mother has been the most sacred duty I have ever taken on. My child, you are the epitome of love. We haven't even met you yet, but you have already changed so much in our lives. For that we are truly blessed ... We cannot wait to meet you,” she wrote

Taking to her Instagram stories, Zola revealed that her bundle of joy had arrived.

Since Prince Kaybee's “cheating and nudes” saga broke the internet in May last year, the couple have kept their relationship low-key and off social media, but the DJ confirmed to TshisaLIVE they were still in a loving relationship together.

“We're still together ... she's not going anywhere,” he said.