Prince Kaybee introduces his son to Mzansi
Mzansi finally got a glimpse of Prince Kaybee's baby boy after the muso shared a snap of him on the socials.
Prince Kaybee blue ticked reports that he and his girlfriend, presenter Zola Mhlongo, were expecting a bundle of joy.
The DJ's social media timeline was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans on Tuesday after he confirmed he's a dad by sharing a snap of his mom and proud grandmother holding the newborn.
Zola also took to her timeline to share a joyful picture from what seemed to be a Christmas family photo shoot.
In October last year Zola said she was pregnant and excited to be a first time parent.
“God has given me the opportunity to move into the next phase of my life. I am a yummy mummy. Being your mother has been the most sacred duty I have ever taken on. My child, you are the epitome of love. We haven't even met you yet, but you have already changed so much in our lives. For that we are truly blessed ... We cannot wait to meet you,” she wrote
Taking to her Instagram stories, Zola revealed that her bundle of joy had arrived.
Since Prince Kaybee's “cheating and nudes” saga broke the internet in May last year, the couple have kept their relationship low-key and off social media, but the DJ confirmed to TshisaLIVE they were still in a loving relationship together.
“We're still together ... she's not going anywhere,” he said.
