'Drive carefully out there guys!' — Mpumi Somandla grateful to survive car accident
Singer Mpumi Somandla is grateful to have escaped with her life after a car accident.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mpumi warned her followers to take extra caution on the roads
“This too shall pass. Thank you God. Be safe guys. Drive carefully out there guys! Thank God we are all safe,” she wrote.
Other artists including rapper Blxckie and Dr Malinga have also shared how they came close to being killed while on the road during the festive season.
Rapper Blxckie recently took to his social media timeline detailing a car accident he was involved in while driving from Lesotho to Johannesburg to catch a 6pm flight to Durban for work.
“When we arrived in Bloemfontein, which is like a lil bit over halfway to Jozi, one of the front tyres got a puncture and the car goes out of control and skids onto the side of the road.”
"... getting that punctured tyre switched took a big chunk out of our time and, even worse, one of the front tyres popped as soon as we got into Jozi.”
Blxckie shares that he was involved in a car accident over the weekend.— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 3, 2022
He says one of the tyres got a puncture leading to the driver losing control of the car. No one was injured he concludes. pic.twitter.com/so4urB9gJP
Dr Malinga is also grateful to still be alive after cheating death while driving to a gig.
“Hey guys, I nearly died. I was driving from Motetema and then going to my resort in Soshanguvhe. I was driving from Motswako Lounge because I was performing there. Some guy entered from nowhere. I tried to hold my brakes but just like that, accident. My car spun but I'm still alive.”
