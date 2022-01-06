TshisaLIVE

'Drive carefully out there guys!' — Mpumi Somandla grateful to survive car accident

06 January 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Singer Mpumi Mzobe grateful to be alive after surviving a car accident.
Singer Mpumi Mzobe grateful to be alive after surviving a car accident.
Image: Instagram/ Mpumi Mzobe

Singer Mpumi Somandla is grateful to have escaped with her life after a car accident.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mpumi warned her followers to take extra caution on the roads 

“This too shall pass. Thank you God. Be safe guys. Drive carefully out there guys! Thank God we are all safe,” she wrote. 

Other artists including rapper Blxckie and Dr Malinga have also shared how they came close to being killed while on the road during the festive season. 

Rapper Blxckie recently took to his social media timeline detailing a car accident he was involved in while driving from Lesotho to Johannesburg to catch a 6pm flight to Durban for work.

“When we arrived in Bloemfontein, which is like a lil bit over halfway to Jozi, one of the front tyres got a puncture and the car goes out of control and skids onto the side of the road.”

"... getting that punctured tyre switched took a big chunk out of our time and, even worse, one of the front tyres popped as soon as we got into Jozi.”

Dr Malinga is also grateful to still be alive after cheating death while driving to a gig.

“Hey guys, I nearly died. I was driving from Motetema and then going to my resort in Soshanguvhe. I was driving from Motswako Lounge because I was performing there. Some guy entered from nowhere. I tried to hold my brakes but just like that, accident. My car spun but I'm still alive.”

READ MORE

'It meant a lot to know he saw something in me' - Mpumi on Mbongeni Ngema

Mpumi is grateful for the role Mbongeni Ngema played in pushing her to work hard for her dream.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Mpumi chats Dezember hit songs & being judged for being God's girl

Mpumi's new song will have you on your feet this whole festive!
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Mpumi deals with heartbreak through music: I thought my world had ended

Umoya songbird Mpumi Somandla has reflected on the heartbreak of losing a partner she thought was her eternity, telling TshisaLIVE that she was not ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Trevor Noah's Cape Town getaway with friends TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku walks down the aisle TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s how much it will cost to bag a Mampintsha song feature TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Phinda ufote wena SomG and this time wear a G-string’ — Tweeps react to Somizi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s why tweeps think Andile Mpisane's wife is totes pregnant TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town