Fans unimpressed by DJ Ready D's remix of popular amapiano song

DJ Ready D has hit back at the negative response from amapiano fans after he added his own touch to a popular track.

The DJ's remix of Ameno by Gayor Manor and Nektunz was a miss with diehard amapiano fans who took to social media to call the DJ out.

In the wake of the heat, DJ Ready issued a short statement, explaining that music was constantly evolving and he was experimenting with the track.

"This video upset many. All I’m doing is experimenting with audio visuals & sounds — this is the essence of a #HipHop #DJ. This music was influenced by many genres including funk, soul, reggae, disco and so on — Your sacred #Amapiano was also birthed by other genres. I love music & evolving."

In the mentions one tweep was puzzled by the flak and said those who were bothered had no idea who DJ Ready D was.

"The fact that so many people fail to understand what's happening here, failing to understand what you do, and most of all, disrespecting a legend. Hayi no man. Keep rocking grandmaster."

DJ Ready D said the negative response by some social media users was part of the job.

"All good sir. I understand that many have not been exposed to this side of the craft. Some react negatively to what they don’t understand. Art and music will outlive us all. I am a creative student & contributor."