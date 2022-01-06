Fans unimpressed by DJ Ready D's remix of popular amapiano song
'Your sacred Amapiano was also birthed by other genres. I love music & evolving,' he hit back.
DJ Ready D has hit back at the negative response from amapiano fans after he added his own touch to a popular track.
The DJ's remix of Ameno by Gayor Manor and Nektunz was a miss with diehard amapiano fans who took to social media to call the DJ out.
In the wake of the heat, DJ Ready issued a short statement, explaining that music was constantly evolving and he was experimenting with the track.
"This video upset many. All I’m doing is experimenting with audio visuals & sounds — this is the essence of a #HipHop #DJ. This music was influenced by many genres including funk, soul, reggae, disco and so on — Your sacred #Amapiano was also birthed by other genres. I love music & evolving."
In the mentions one tweep was puzzled by the flak and said those who were bothered had no idea who DJ Ready D was.
"The fact that so many people fail to understand what's happening here, failing to understand what you do, and most of all, disrespecting a legend. Hayi no man. Keep rocking grandmaster."
DJ Ready D said the negative response by some social media users was part of the job.
"All good sir. I understand that many have not been exposed to this side of the craft. Some react negatively to what they don’t understand. Art and music will outlive us all. I am a creative student & contributor."
This video upset many. All I’m doing is experimenting with audio visuals & sounds - this is the essence of a #HipHop #DJ. This music was influenced by many genres incl.Funk,soul,reggae, disco,etc - Your sacred #Amapiano was also birthed by other genres. I #love #music & #evolving https://t.co/xdnQSeO5XN— DJ Ready D (@DJReadyD) January 4, 2022
