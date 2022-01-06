TshisaLIVE

Fans unimpressed by DJ Ready D's remix of popular amapiano song

'Your sacred Amapiano was also birthed by other genres. I love music & evolving,' he hit back.

06 January 2022 - 11:56 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Ready said amapiano was influenced by other genres too.
DJ Ready D has hit back at the negative response from amapiano fans after he added his own touch to a popular track. 

The DJ's remix of Ameno by Gayor Manor and Nektunz was a miss with diehard amapiano fans who took to social media to call the DJ out. 

In the wake of the heat, DJ Ready issued a short statement, explaining that music was constantly evolving and he was experimenting with the track. 

"This video upset many. All I’m doing is experimenting with audio visuals & sounds — this is the essence of a #HipHop #DJ. This music was influenced by many genres including funk, soul, reggae, disco and so on — Your sacred #Amapiano was also birthed by other genres. I love music & evolving."

In the mentions one tweep was puzzled by the flak and said those who were bothered had no idea who DJ Ready D was.

"The fact that so many people fail to understand what's happening here, failing to understand what you do, and most of all, disrespecting a legend. Hayi no man. Keep rocking grandmaster."

DJ Ready D said the negative response by some social media users was part of the job.  

"All good sir. I understand that many have not been exposed to this side of the craft. Some react negatively to what they don’t understand. Art and music will outlive us all. I am a creative student & contributor."

DJ Ready D bags The Hennessey Wall of Fame Award

"The journey is bigger than us. Being acknowledged for each step taken on the path is encouraging."
