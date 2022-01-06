'I could never count the tears that have fallen for you' — Pearl Thusi remembers her late mom

It's been nearly 17 years since Pearl Thusi's mother passed away, but she will always live on in Pearl's heart.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an old family picture and spoke about how much she misses her mom.

"I could never count the tears that have fallen for you …#alwaysmissingyoumommy," she wrote.

Pearl has spoken about the difficulties of dealing with the death of her mother over the years. In a lengthy post the Queen Sono star said it is never easy to deal with the grief.

"I’ve been on this earth longer without you than I was ever with you, mom ... in the flesh anyway. I find new ways to cope every time the world finds a way to remind me that you’re not here to console me about the little things and the big things."