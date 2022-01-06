'It's my proudest work to date,' says Brian Temba on why his latest album is fire

While the amapiano genre has been making waves in and beyond SA borders, Brian believes that fans shouldn't discard the value of other genres to focus on one, because of the hype.

Brian explained that he was not bashing any other genre of music, adding that he believes the beauty of some genres were just overshadowed and unappreciated.

He revealed that he was excited when he learnt that his track with Afrotraction was being played by DJs in the States.

“One of the songs with Afrotraction even played in the US. Some DJs in the US are playing the song and they don't even know what I am saying so I think that is the beauty of the album.”

Brian said though, in the past year, his shows had been sold out he didn't feel like the entertainment industry acknowledged his contribution enough.

“I don't feel appreciated and that's a fact sometimes we're afraid to talk about such but I'm not about that. I'm about taking the music to the people who will appreciate it.”

Brian revealed that fans on home soil can look forward to his first SA tour, which is in the pipeline.