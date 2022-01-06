Prince Kaybee pens heartfelt apology to his late father for being too harsh

After becoming a father, Prince Kaybee has admitted to understanding his own parents' decisions better.

Taking to Twitter, Kaybee penned an emotional apology to his late father for being too harsh on him.

“I’d like to apologise to my dad for thinking he was sometimes not present in my life by choice. He was an incredible man that made sure we are stable as a family financially and worked his a**s off. RIP DAD.”

Realising that he might have the same work ethic as his dad, he felt he now understood him better.

After months of blue ticking reports that he was going to be a father, Kaybee confirmed that he and Zola Mhlongo had welcomed their first child into the world.

One fan replied to Kaybee's tweet saying “parenthood changes perspective” and in agreement Prince Kaybee lamented about his missed opportunity to have a chat to his dad about it.

“Parenthood changes your perspective on things. A pity, most harbour these feelings/thoughts for years ... what a waste of precious time,” the tweep wrote.

“It changes everything, I wish I could tell him to his face how ungrateful it was of me to expect so much and still he should have answers to my hungry belly each and every day of my childhood,” Prince Kaybee replied.