SNAPS | Here’s why fans believe AKA and Nadia Nakai are on vacay together

Pictures of Nadian Nakai and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes 'coincidently' being on vacay at the same place have sparked dating rumours between the two stars.

The two rappers took to their Instagram stories on Wednesday sharing images while on a safari getaway and seemingly engaging in the same activities. From poolside chilling, book reading and even going on a game drive, fans are convinced that there's something brewing between them.

Both AKA and Nadia chose to blue tick the swirling rumours circulating on social media about their trip.

Take a look at the pictures below: