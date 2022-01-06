SNAPS | Here’s why fans believe AKA and Nadia Nakai are on vacay together
Pictures of Nadian Nakai and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes 'coincidently' being on vacay at the same place have sparked dating rumours between the two stars.
The two rappers took to their Instagram stories on Wednesday sharing images while on a safari getaway and seemingly engaging in the same activities. From poolside chilling, book reading and even going on a game drive, fans are convinced that there's something brewing between them.
Both AKA and Nadia chose to blue tick the swirling rumours circulating on social media about their trip.
This comes after Nadia, who was previously romantically linked to American rapper Vic Mensa, revealed their relationship had come to an end during an interview with Lasizwe Dambuza on his YouTube show, Truth or Drink.
“We broke up, but it's fine, it doesn’t matter,” she said.
The former couple linked up when Mensa sent her a direct message on Instagram and they later took the conversation onto WhatsApp, worked on a song together and then met in Ghana for the first time when they shot the music video for Practice.
Speaking to Slikour in July 2021 during an interview, Nadia Nakai admitted that she was not into doing long-distance relationships.
“I never would have considered a long distance relationship if it wasn't with him. I can never trust him fully because a man is a man ... I know how hard it is to be in a long distance relationship,” she said.
AKA's fairytale ending was unfortunately put on halt after the tragic death of his fiancée Anele 'Nelli' Tembe in April 2021 after their engagement in February.
The rapper has expressed his grief in a song called Tears Run Dry which he released on Nelli's birthday, October 11.
“Every day I pray for her, myself and our families. I will never be the same person I was ... but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left,” he wrote on an Instagram post.
