Cassper Nyovest reacts to 'Doc Shebeleza' listed among top 50 songs of the decade: 'I’m a legend'

07 January 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest reminds people he's a legend after his song gets listed amongst the top 50 of the decade.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest is beaming with pride after Doc Shebeleza was listed among the top 50 songs of the decade.

The rapper's hit single resulted in him clinching the number 16 spot on the list, which also features Master KG, Nigerian superstar Davido and Ice Prince among many others. 

Sharing the news with his fans, the rapper took to Twitter saying that this proved he was a legend.

“I know ya'll think it's the same but it's not. Cassper Nyovest is not your peer! Or your favourite rappers' Peer. I'm a legend!” he wrote.

This adds to the many nods and achievements Cassper has bagged since he burst onto the scene. 

At the SA Hip Hop Awards in 2021, Cassper won the Artist of the Decade award .

“I just won Artist of the Decade. Choose your goat wisely,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Y'all know I deserved that award. I did my thing.” 

In August 2021, Cassper was revealed as the top most searched South African on Google.

“Most searched South African in the past decade, Cassper Nyovest. Keep my name in your mouth please. Whether it's good or bad, just keep talking about me. I'll find a way to cash in and make it lucrative for me,” he wrote.

