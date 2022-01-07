Cassper Nyovest reacts to 'Doc Shebeleza' listed among top 50 songs of the decade: 'I’m a legend'

Cassper Nyovest is beaming with pride after Doc Shebeleza was listed among the top 50 songs of the decade.

The rapper's hit single resulted in him clinching the number 16 spot on the list, which also features Master KG, Nigerian superstar Davido and Ice Prince among many others.

Sharing the news with his fans, the rapper took to Twitter saying that this proved he was a legend.

“I know ya'll think it's the same but it's not. Cassper Nyovest is not your peer! Or your favourite rappers' Peer. I'm a legend!” he wrote.