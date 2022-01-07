‘It’s self-hate’ — Cassper Nyovest responds to the Bathu and Drip saga

Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on the raging debate sparked by Nota around local brands Drip and Bathu apparently not manufacturing locally.

Nota took a jab at the sneaker brands for not being locally manufactured. He claimed this was exploitation of the SA economy.

Cassper took to Twitter to reply to the ongoing conversation on the TL, saying hating on the brands would take Mzansi 10 steps back from the goal post.

"What we are not gonna do is hate on Drip and Bathu. That's self-hate, taking us 10 steps back. It's stupid and that's not what we do. Besides, those guys are creating hundreds of permanent jobs around the country. The brands are way too strong. It's on auto pilot now. Just forget about it."

The aspiring billionaire signed a legacy deal under his label Family Tree Records with Drip Footwear last year, and later launched his Root of Fame sneakers.

Since then Cassper has been promoting his sneakers on Twitter, and garnered much support from his fans, who always stan the rapper's merchs.

In one of his tweets he also took a swipe at tweeps who all of a sudden had loads to say about how a business should be run, while theirs have not done well.

"I also don't understand the obsession of telling people what to do with their businesses when they built it with their time, blood and sweat when we were busy dancing to Adiwele. The worst ones are failed entrepreneurs who have nothing going but they wanna give people advice."