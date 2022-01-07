Tweeps slam Nota for his jab at local brands Bathu and Drip
'You guys cry about unemployment then you celebrate the system that creates it'
Nota got tongues wagging after he took a jab at SA sneaker brands Bathu and Drip for apparently not manufacturing their products locally.
Taking to Twitter the retired music exec lambasted brands for not doing enough to create employment on home and said that things needed to change.
"Until Bathu, Drip etc start manufacturing locally instead of creating jobs in Asia & dumping job killing products at our ports. Enough is enough, we can’t support black businesses that exploit this economy that uses slave labour by making our workers compete with China & India."
Nota's views didn't sit well with many tweeps, resulting in him topping the trends list on Thursday.
Podcaster Sol Phenduka went head-to-head with Nota, calling him out for having double standards when he was rapper Kwesta's manager. He also reminded Nota that the brands he mentioned help people put food on the table.
"Nota, you flew in Wale and paid him for a feature and video shoot for your artist. All that money could have been invested locally on a local artist/s kodwa you took that money to America."
Nota clapped back at Sol and told him he was using below matric reasoning.
"Sol. You’re using your grade 10 economics knowledge. This isn’t a pun. They are destroying jobs. They are destroying manufacturing. The jobs are being created in Asia not in SA. Employ 200 people what? Be paid minimum wage like most retail workers?"
Until Bathu, Drip etc. start manufacturing locally instead of creating jobs in Asia & dumping job killing products at our ports. Enough is enough, we can’t support black businesses that exploit this economy that uses slave labour by making our workers compete with China & India…— The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) January 6, 2022
Lekau employs more than 200 people Nota .— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) January 6, 2022
Maybe the day will come when guys manufacture the products here and still manage to keep costs down.
Drip ,Bathu etc. They do more good to the economy than bad .
200 people employed. That's alot of mouths. https://t.co/FeNVav5bUt
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter :
I will continue to wear my Bathu and Drip with pride, I'm Nota going to be influenced by haters pic.twitter.com/PbxtXjE1UP— BongweD. (@bongwe_ncube) January 6, 2022
Nota must understand that you can't create millionaires overnight. We must first break the barriers that were created by monopoly capital. It also takes a lot of work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/flWbtYmEGh— #LoveAlwaysWins (@TiyiBevhula) January 6, 2022
Nota is always discouraging anyone who's trying to make a living. Regardless of how and where Bathu and Drip were manufactured fact is, it's all working for them. He spends his whole life criticizing people in the industry but fails to promote his wives music atleast once🤦🏽♂️💔 pic.twitter.com/IK1Hjfdd3Q— Efkay Lele Legodi *⃣ (@lele_efkay) January 6, 2022
Since Nota see something wrong with Batu and Drop, he must also tell us about his product coz he knows better pic.twitter.com/0YWDG6ttyy— Fratello Croc 🧥👚👔🧵🧶 (@CrocSclothing) January 6, 2022
Bro forget a twar, Cassper should organise a match between Sol Phenduka and Nota 🥊🥊. Someone needs to teach this Nota dude a lesson. Im rooting for Sol. I bet Kwesta be rooting for Sol too🤣🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/p2LYzQjC85— #MadilaOutNow Check pinned tweet for links (@RealDMK_SA) January 6, 2022
