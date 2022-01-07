TshisaLIVE

WATCH | American musician India Arie praises former 'Idols' contestant Lloyiso Gijana

'I can’t wait for the world to see the talent that is Lloyiso.'

07 January 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lloyiso Gijana
Lloyiso Gijana
Image: Lihle Menziwa

Idols SA star Lloyiso Gijana has caught the attention of Grammy-Award winning American musician India Arie.

A video of her singing Lloyiso's praises surfaced online and has Mzansi in their feels.

Some have congratulated the singer and songwriter for finally receiving the flowers he  deserves. 

The American mega star posted the clip on her Instagram in December where she shared her “top three favourite new musical finds” and Mzansi's very own Lloyiso made the cut. 

“He sings with so much heart and depth that it is striking. He is striking because a lot of people can sing notes but it's a more to see people go to this place when they sing. He goes to this place and I just watched a bunch of his videos too,” she said in the clip.

Tweeps rallied behind Lloyiso and were happy to see the star being recognised by the legendary India. 

Mzansi celebs also joined in to show Lloyiso some love, including DJ Zinhle, Langa Mavuso and podcaster Sol Phenduka.  

Reactions from celebs:

Watch the full video posted on India Arie's Instagram below :

