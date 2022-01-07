TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Andizi this year! Somizi isn’t explaining himself to anyone any more

07 January 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo doesn't give a hoot about what people think anymore.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

An old tradition that many people practise is setting resolutions for the new year, and it sometimes has a lot to do with goals and securing the bag.

For media personality Somizi Mhlongo it's a little different and his first resolution for the new year is gonna rock your boat. It's a little along the lines of having zero f**ks to give about people's opinions.

Somgaga believes life is too short to be paying attention to everything that's said about him and going forward he's not going to waste energy on that.  

He is still soaking up the sun in the Mother City, but he made some time to give his followers the 411 for this year. 

While cooking up a storm in the kitchen, Somizi shared a video on Instagram, saying his resolution for this year and going forward was to not get involved in any drama.

“My first resolution 2022 moving forward, is that if you ever hear anything about me whether you edit it or believe it or you don't, it's none of my business. Don't involve me, I'm not explaining myself to anybody any more, life is too short.”

