WATCH | Dr Malinga jokingly brags about already having a good 2022

The year 2021 might have ended in a near fatal accident but Dr Malinga is elated that his life was spared.

“Nearly died in a car accident but I'm OK,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dr Malinga gave details as to how the car accident transpired.

“I nearly died. I was driving from Motetema and then going to my resort in Soshanguvhe. I was driving from Motswako Lounge because I was performing there.

“Some guy entered from nowhere. I tried to hold my brakes but just like that accident. My car spun but I'm still alive,” he wrote in another post.

The singer posted a video to Facebook of himself and a friend singing a gospel song before the accident, which Malinga credits for his survival.

“Now I know why LORD saved my life yesterday. Coz I was singing this song hour before my accident with my friend John Mkakati, Cindi Ngasinda engozini.”