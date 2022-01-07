TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Dr Malinga jokingly brags about already having a good 2022

07 January 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
This could be the year of Dr Malinga as he has all his ducks in a row.
This could be the year of Dr Malinga as he has all his ducks in a row.
Image: Instagram/ Dr Malinga

A brand new year comes with new goals to be fulfilled and things are already looking up for Dr Malinga after he amusingly bragged about starting 2022 on the right foot.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday saying things were going well for him.

“I just wanted to tell you that my things are already going well this year.”

The year 2021 might have ended in a near fatal accident but Dr Malinga is elated that his life was spared.

“Nearly died in a car accident but I'm OK,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dr Malinga gave details as to how the car accident transpired.

“I nearly died. I was driving from Motetema and then going to my resort in Soshanguvhe. I was driving from Motswako Lounge because I was performing there.

“Some guy entered from nowhere. I tried to hold my brakes but just like that accident. My car spun but I'm still alive,” he wrote in another post.

The singer posted a video to Facebook of himself and a friend singing a gospel song before the accident, which Malinga credits for his survival.

“Now I know why LORD saved my life yesterday. Coz I was singing this song hour before my accident with my friend John Mkakati, Cindi Ngasinda engozini.”

Dr Malinga assures fans he's fine after 'near death experience'

"On this day last year, December 12, I laid my sister to rest then yesterday, December 11, I nearly died."
