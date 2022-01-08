Lerato Mvelase opens up about struggles: ‘This part of my life is very hard’

Actress Lerato Mvelase has overcome a lot and wants her story to encourage others to stay motivated despite the challenges they may encounter.

Taking to Instagram this week, Lerato reflected on the hardships that came with trying to break generational curses.

"This part of my life is very hard, very, very hard. I’ve felt every horrible emotion one can ever imagine. As I type this I’m in tears as I’m that generation that is breaking the worst curses in my family lineage and it’s not easy.

"In fact, my mere existence is making the devil fight me in very important parts of my life: financial, friendships, finding a good man, good health in my family and so on but still I stand in prayer and faith that I’m the chosen one," she wrote.

Lerato shared advice she received from her mother, and encouraged her fans to not let life's obstacles get in the way of their destiny.

"My mother said: 'Lele, don’t let the devil deter you from what is destined for you.' And here I am standing like the lioness that I am, waiting to reach my throne as I strut into the most powerful phase of my life. Moral of the story: allow yourself to go through it, scream if you must, cry if you must, rest if you must but don’t give up."