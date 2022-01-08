TshisaLIVE

Lerato Mvelase opens up about struggles: ‘This part of my life is very hard’

08 January 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Lerato Mvelase encourages her fans to stay motivated.
Actress Lerato Mvelase encourages her fans to stay motivated.
Image: Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Actress Lerato Mvelase has overcome a lot and wants her story to encourage others to stay motivated despite the challenges they may encounter.

Taking to Instagram this week, Lerato reflected on the hardships that came with trying to break generational curses. 

"This part of my life is very hard, very, very hard. I’ve felt every horrible emotion one can ever imagine. As I type this I’m in tears as I’m that generation that is breaking the worst curses in my family lineage and it’s not easy.

"In fact, my mere existence is making the devil fight me in very important parts of my life: financial, friendships, finding a good man, good health in my family and so on but still I stand in prayer and faith that I’m the chosen one," she wrote.

Lerato shared advice she received from her mother, and encouraged her fans to not let life's obstacles get in the way of their destiny. 

"My mother said: 'Lele, don’t let the devil deter you from what is destined for you.' And here I am standing like the lioness that I am, waiting to reach my throne as I strut into the most powerful phase of my life. Moral of the story: allow yourself to go through it, scream if you must, cry if you must, rest if you must but don’t give up."

WATCH | Lerato Mvelase wants her man to be honest about his cheating

"I personally don't have a problem with my man going out there and snacking."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lerato Mvelase asks parents not to rob their kids of learning their mother tongue

Lerato had an important message for all parents
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Lerato Mvelase: Alcohol is used as a barometer of success among my people

"We get drunk while they get enriched, they plan and steal. Alcohol is killing my people," Lerato said.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Lerato Mvelase: If you don’t like women and intentionally hurt them, you're not my kind of woman

"Deal and heal, sisi."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Halala! ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku walks down the aisle TshisaLIVE
  2. Winnie Mashaba welcomes her baby girl into the world TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Ranaka responds to 'exploitation' allegations TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Trevor Noah's Cape Town getaway with friends TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s how much it will cost to bag a Mampintsha song feature TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest