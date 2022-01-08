TshisaLIVE

Rachel Kolisi goes back to school

Rachel Kolisi is a student again.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Grab the books and pens, Rachel Kolisi is heading back to school.

The businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi revealed this week she finally took the plunge.

"I'm officially a student — again! I’ve been wanting to study for a long time, but just haven’t had the opportunity. Finally decided to take a dive and do it."

She said she is "trying to figure out" how she was going to manage everything.

She used the moment to encourage her followers to work on themselves this year.

"I hope you manage to spend some time getting pen to paper and setting some goals for yourself. Remember a dream without a plan is just a dream.

"Also just a side note to say I appreciate every positive message/comment from you guys. You guys are amazing and I appreciate your support so much. I’m sorry I don’t tell you enough".

We wonder if she will do another one of her famous back to school pics to celebrate?

