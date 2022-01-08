WATCH | Inside DJ Black Coffee's trip back home

After a jam-packed year and festive season, DJ Black Coffee took some time out to visit his home in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

And it was a festive affair!

While Black Coffee was born in Durban, he grew up in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Last weekend Black Coffee was in his hometown and he attended a festival where local maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose performed.

Khuzani shared a video of a special moment when Black Coffee stood up to dance to his music on Instagram.