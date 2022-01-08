Zoleka Mandela: 'Don't pity me because I'm a single mom'

Zoleka Mandela, who is a single mom and pregnant with her sixth child, takes pride in being an independent woman.

A few weeks ago the activist and author took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

“Dear Diary, so I thought I had food poisoning. Turns out I was pregnant with my sixth child. New hashtag loading. #42YrOldMotherOf6 but for now, #41YrOldMotherOf6,” she wrote.

As she prepares to welcome her bundle of joy into the world, Zoleka returned to Instagram to let people know that pity was not welcome.

“Don’t pity me because I’m a single mom. Respect me for having courage to do it alone, the strength to never give up, and the love to put my own child’s needs before my own. Proud happy mama,” she said.