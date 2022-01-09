Jesse Suntele on establishing a solid relationship with his partner

Rapper and actor Jesse Suntele has made it known he is smitten with publicist Thuthu Maqhosha.

In a recent episode of Defining Love, Jesse gushed over his relationship with his bae, saying he had finally come to understand what love is.

"When you come over to somebody's house for one reason, the kiss is just going to be foreplay. That's how it's supposed to be, but when you end up taking the whole night before that happens I think it changed the reason I came over," Jesse said.

He said he first spotted his partner at the gym and started communicating via DMs on social media. Although the actor admits to having ulterior motives, Jesse said he was captured by Thuthu's tenacity among other things.

"I've learnt two things about this relationship over the past three years. One, if your relationships don't have challenges, you're in trouble.

"The second thing I've learnt through her is that I don't think I knew, in all my past relationships, what love really was. And this is no offence to all my exes or anything like that, but this is it."

Jesse never ceases to publicly make his love known for his girlfriend.

"Somebody help me in telling this person how much I love her!" he wrote in an Instagram post.