Kamo Mphela's music vid bags 10- million views

After a rocking year, amapiano star Kamo Mphela has kicked off the new year on a high note.

Taking to Twitter this week, Kamo revealed that her music video Nkulunkulu has bagged 10-million views since its release.

Kamo said she was grateful for the overwhelming support she's received since making her debut in the industry.

“Thank you to everyone who believes in the brand. 2022, May God bless the hustle,” she tweeted.