TshisaLIVE

Kamo Mphela's music vid bags 10- million views

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
09 January 2022 - 08:00
Kamo Mphela has kicked off the year with a bang.
Kamo Mphela has kicked off the year with a bang.
Image: TshisaLIVE

After a rocking year, amapiano star Kamo Mphela has kicked off the new year on a high note. 

Taking to Twitter this week, Kamo revealed that her music video Nkulunkulu has bagged 10-million views since its release. 

Kamo said she was grateful for the overwhelming support she's received since making her debut in the industry.

“Thank you to everyone who believes in the brand. 2022,  May God bless the hustle,” she tweeted.

While Kamo has received major love from fans, she's also had to deal with the negativity that comes with being in the public eye.

A few months ago, Kamo had to set the record straight on swirling pregnancy rumours, explaining she had merely gained weight. 

“Guys, I’m not pregnant, yoh! How many times? I just gained weight, OK? It’s those dollars, the dollars are making me look pregnant. Everybody is like ‘Is Kamo pregnant?’. I’m not motherf*%#en pregnant. You guys frustrate me all the time. I’ve been hearing your stories and sh*t. I just became thick,” she said on Instagram Live at the time.  

Halala! ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku walks down the aisle

"Oh don't forget to refer to me as Mme Mtau."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Fans unimpressed by DJ Ready D's remix of popular amapiano song

"This video upset many. All I'm doing is experimenting with audio visuals and sounds"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

SNAPS | Here’s why fans believe AKA and Nadia Nakai are on vacay together

Nadia Nakai and AKA have tweeps convinced they could be Mzansi's next favourite couple.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

AKA buys himself an icy 75K diamond encrusted set of grills

AKA ads a blingy grill set to his collection.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Rachel Kolisi goes back to school TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Mvelase opens up about struggles: ‘This part of my life is very hard’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku walks down the aisle TshisaLIVE
  4. Zoleka Mandela: 'Don't pity me because I'm a single mom' TshisaLIVE
  5. Winnie Mashaba welcomes her baby girl into the world TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech