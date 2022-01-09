Kamo Mphela's music vid bags 10- million views
After a rocking year, amapiano star Kamo Mphela has kicked off the new year on a high note.
Taking to Twitter this week, Kamo revealed that her music video Nkulunkulu has bagged 10-million views since its release.
Kamo said she was grateful for the overwhelming support she's received since making her debut in the industry.
“Thank you to everyone who believes in the brand. 2022, May God bless the hustle,” she tweeted.
Nkulunkulu on 10 million views , thank you to everyone who believes in the brand 🙏🏾. 2022 🤞🏾 May God Bless The Hustle ❤️— Kamogelo Mphela 🎭 (@Kamo_mphelaxx) January 5, 2022
While Kamo has received major love from fans, she's also had to deal with the negativity that comes with being in the public eye.
A few months ago, Kamo had to set the record straight on swirling pregnancy rumours, explaining she had merely gained weight.
“Guys, I’m not pregnant, yoh! How many times? I just gained weight, OK? It’s those dollars, the dollars are making me look pregnant. Everybody is like ‘Is Kamo pregnant?’. I’m not motherf*%#en pregnant. You guys frustrate me all the time. I’ve been hearing your stories and sh*t. I just became thick,” she said on Instagram Live at the time.