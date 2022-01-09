TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Maphorisa is a mood in this #TriggerDanceChallenge

09 January 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Maphorisa can never miss out on a challenge.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Maphorisa

Even though its Januworry, and most people are back to the grind, DJ Maphporisa doing the #TriggerDanceChallenge is a total vibe. 

There is a new viral dance challenge taking social media by storm and, like any other challenge, the famous and not so famous are having a go at it. 

The hit song Trigger by DJ Karri was a banger among fans and the dance challenge is also making waves, with more and more people joining in.

DJ Maphorisa decided to join in the challenge and showed off his slick moves. 

And, it goes without saying that he handled it like a pro! 

The video was created by a digital content creator by the name of King Ivyic who was more than thrilled with himself that it is a now a trending dance challenge. 

