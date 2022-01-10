Cassper Nyovest exposes alleged scam involving his recently bought McLaren

One fan told the rapper to stop explaining himself.

"No need to respond. We know it's your car. You worked hard in front of us. We laughed and applauded you. We will continue talking about you, even tomorrow, because you are the best at what you do."

Since he added the McLaren to his car collection, the rapper has been facing some heat from tweeps who don't believe he owns the car.

Nota Baloyi suggested Cassper did not buy the ride, labelling him “an unpaid car influencer” and claiming it was an ambassadorship.

Cassper hit back.

"Rumour also has it that I'm broke, I'm falling off, I don't own my house which I keep breaking and extending. I keep reading sh**t I didn't even know about myself. If anything, this shows me how unheard of and unbelievable what I'm doing is. They think it's impossible! Crazy."