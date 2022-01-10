Cassper Nyovest exposes alleged scam involving his recently bought McLaren
‘LMAO. You would really be an idiot to believe this rubbish’
Cassper Nyovest has no remorse for those who fall victim to an alleged scam involving a company claiming they rented him the McLaren he said he owns.
The rapper's fans tweeted a picture shared on Instagram by a company claiming they are renting the car to the Tito Mboweni hitmaker.
Cassper laughed off the claims.
“LMAO. You would really be an idiot to believe this rubbish. I hope they successfully scam people so I can laugh at them properly for believing such a clear scam. A car hiring company without a website, a phone number or an e-mail. How do you reach them as a customer?"
Lmao... You would really be an idiot to believe this rubbish.... I really hope they successfully scam people so I can laugh at them properly for believing such a clear scam. A car hiring company without a website, a phone number or an email. How do you reach them as a customer? https://t.co/4bmjXEjyPV— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 9, 2022
One fan told the rapper to stop explaining himself.
"No need to respond. We know it's your car. You worked hard in front of us. We laughed and applauded you. We will continue talking about you, even tomorrow, because you are the best at what you do."
Since he added the McLaren to his car collection, the rapper has been facing some heat from tweeps who don't believe he owns the car.
Nota Baloyi suggested Cassper did not buy the ride, labelling him “an unpaid car influencer” and claiming it was an ambassadorship.
Cassper hit back.
"Rumour also has it that I'm broke, I'm falling off, I don't own my house which I keep breaking and extending. I keep reading sh**t I didn't even know about myself. If anything, this shows me how unheard of and unbelievable what I'm doing is. They think it's impossible! Crazy."
