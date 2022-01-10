LEVELS! Gemini Major is 'making music' with Chance The Rapper

Multi-award-winning producer Gemini Major rubbed shoulders with renowned American rappers Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper.

Gemini Major, who is in Ghana to perform at the Gold Block Party, took to his social media timeline revealing that he has a song brewing with Chance The Rapper. The pair recorded while in East Legon, Ghana.

"I'm in Ghana making music with Chance The Rapper," he told a fan.

There is no word yet on when the project will be released.

Gemini is on a 2022 takeover and is set to release a seven-track EP soon, titled Island Water. The project will feature Manu World Star and amapiano star Focalistic.

"They wanna see you lose but God says naaaah! 2022 gonna be different" he wrote in another post on Twitter.