TshisaLIVE

LEVELS! Gemini Major is 'making music' with Chance The Rapper

10 January 2022 - 14:05 By Joy Mphande
Gemini Major rubs shoulders with international stars Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa.
Gemini Major rubs shoulders with international stars Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa.
Image: Instagram/ Gemini Major

Multi-award-winning producer Gemini Major rubbed shoulders with renowned American rappers Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper.

Gemini Major, who is in Ghana to perform at the Gold Block Party, took to his social media timeline revealing that he has a song brewing with Chance The Rapper. The pair recorded while in East Legon, Ghana.

"I'm in Ghana making music with Chance The Rapper," he told a fan.

There is no word yet on when the project will be released.

Gemini is on a 2022 takeover and is set to release a seven-track EP soon, titled Island Water. The project will feature Manu World Star and amapiano star Focalistic.

"They wanna see you lose but God says naaaah! 2022 gonna be different" he wrote in another post on Twitter. 

Speaking to Drum last year, Gemini said he was ready to give his brand his full attention.

“It’s time that I became the artist that I have always wanted to be. The lockdown gave me the time to work on my sound and as an artist I always fell on the production side, I always supported my artists. Now I am in touch with myself, and I am making music that I love.” he said.

Heavy-K explains delay behind his album’s release: Album was messed up

"I haven’t said anything about my album or released it is because the album was messed up when it was released," said the DJ.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Veteran actor Siphiwe Mtshali talks venturing into music and fatherhood

"I wanted to do music since I was on Jam Alley. I've been recording music for the past six years."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Right now I'm rewriting history' — Inside DJ Sbu's path of enlightenment

"I'm working on becoming a good father to my child, a responsible father and brother to society."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Prince Kaybee says 'The 4th Republic' album 'fumbled' because of amapiano

"I was playing at a club two weeks ago and a girl approached me asking when am I playing it and also why am I not dancing like Waffles," Prince ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rachel Kolisi goes back to school TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Mvelase opens up about struggles: ‘This part of my life is very hard’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Zoleka Mandela: 'Don't pity me because I'm a single mom' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Inside DJ Black Coffee's trip back home TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I dealt with it a month ago'- Lady Du doesn't want to be dragged into what ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech