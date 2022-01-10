SNAPS | 3 of our fave celeb looks from the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate

The annual L'Ormarins Queen's Plate took place this past weekend, and some of Mzansi's favourite A-listers were dressed to the nines to come out and play at the event.

Here are some of our favourite images:

Enhle Mbali

Since venturing into the fashion space, actress and fashion designer Enhle has been taking strides and breaking fashion boundaries.

She has worked with local fashion designer Quiteria & George (who have since split) as the muses behind Beyoncé's gown at the Global Citizen Concert 2019, among many other things.

The white number she wore at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate was a definite show-stopper.