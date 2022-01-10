TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | 3 of our fave celeb looks from the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate

10 January 2022 - 11:40 By Joy Mphande
Actress Enhle Mlotshwa and other celebs were spotted at this years L'Ormarins Queen's Plate.
Image: Instagram/ Enhle Mlotshwa

The annual L'Ormarins Queen's Plate took place this past weekend, and some of  Mzansi's favourite A-listers were dressed to the nines to come out and play at the event. 

Here are some of our favourite images: 

Enhle Mbali

Since venturing into the fashion space, actress and fashion designer Enhle has been taking strides and breaking fashion boundaries.

She has worked with local fashion designer Quiteria & George (who have since split) as the muses behind Beyoncé's gown at the Global Citizen Concert 2019, among many other things.

The white number she wore at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate was a definite show-stopper. 

Siv Ngesi 

Actor and TV personality Siv has inspired many with his fitness journey, which saw him drop 11kg.

He is still on a takeover and shone at the event alongside his "bestie".

Dr  Fezile Mkhize

Cosmopolitan's sexiest man and Mr World 2019 runner up Fezile was dazzling in white at the event.

Sticking to the theme, the media personality and doctor wore a well-fitted suit with a blue and white stripped shirt, topped with a hat. 

