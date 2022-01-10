Thuli Phongolo hits end of the road on 'The Wife' as character gets written off

In November 2021, Thuli introduced her character to her fans on social media, saying she enjoyed being part of the show.

“I’m glad you guys have finally met Lerato! What a job she is, oh but I love her! You just never see her coming because she hides her layers well, but everything she does, she does with intent ... things get quite interesting!” she wrote on social media.

“Happy to be a part of the phenomenon that’s Hlomu: The Wife, enjoying the cast so much! An original, a love story with a twist ... The support we give each other on ‘Hlomu’ is heartwarming! Thoroughly enjoying working with these formidable actors! My goodness.”

Thuli has been on a takeover mission and has consistently been booked and busy as a DJ, and though her journey with the show has come to an end, she made it known that she would be living out her dreams in 2022.

“Next year I’m giving myself my dream life while doing my dream jobs on another level.”