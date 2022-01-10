WATCH | Former 'Idols SA' star Neliswa Mxakaza welcomes bundle of joy

Idols SA season nine contestant, Neliswa Mxakaza has introduced her bundle of joy to the world.

The singer's timeline has been flooded with congratulatory messages after she took to Twitter to announce the birth of her son in December.

"We don’t know what to do with ourselves before we wake up," she wrote after a video clip on Instagram.

Neliswa revealed her son has been named Zukhanye Langelihle Makhubela.

Take a look at the pictures below: