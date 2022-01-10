WATCH | ‘I’m left in awe of your giving heart and generosity’ — Somizi’s cute love note to MaMkhize

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo had the TL all warm and fuzzy inside with his cute love note to bestie Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize.

The wealthy businesswoman and reality TV star recently shared a message on Instagram recorded for her by her long-time friend Somizi.

The pair were hosts of the mother of all annual all-white parties and shut down Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi with their appearance.

In their decade-long friendship they've been through the most, and have stood by each other no matter what. Somizi wished nothing but the best for MaMkhize.

"We've been friends for more than a decade, and each time I am with you I'm left in awe of your giving heart, generosity and kindness. Not just to me, but to people around you. My prayer is for you not only to be the go to person but to have a person to go to for anything. I am raising my hand, I'm forever one of those people. I love you my friend."