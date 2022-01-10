TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘I’m left in awe of your giving heart and generosity’ — Somizi’s cute love note to MaMkhize

10 January 2022 - 12:24 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo and Shauwn Mkhize are friendship goals.
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo had the TL all warm and fuzzy inside with his cute love note to bestie Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize.

The wealthy businesswoman and reality TV star recently shared a message on Instagram recorded for her by her long-time friend Somizi.

The pair were hosts of the mother of all annual all-white parties and shut down Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi with their appearance.

In their decade-long friendship they've been through the most, and have stood by each other no matter what. Somizi wished nothing but the best for MaMkhize.

"We've been friends for more than a decade, and each time I am with you I'm left in awe of your giving heart, generosity and kindness. Not just to me, but to people around you. My prayer is for you not only to be the go to person but to have a person to go to for anything. I am raising my hand, I'm forever one of those people. I love you my friend."

Here are some #friendship goals moments shared between them over the last few months : 

MaMkhize: a shoulder to cry on

When Somizi and Mohale tied the knot, Shauwn was there for the glam wedding. She was also there to support Somizi at a very difficult time in his life. When he laid his mom to rest, MaMkhize took to Instagram to share that he gained a powerful angel.

Somizi's 'glitz and glitz' themed 49th birthday bash 

The star-studded glitzy soiree was attended by Mzansi's A-listers. In MaMkhize's mentions Somizi jokingly said there was R80,000 missing from the gift she gave him.

'I love that song!'

We all need friends who support our hustle, and MaMkhize is never short of showing love to Somgaga. She posted a video jamming to Somizi's song with Vusi Nova and gushed over their talent.

Somizi, MaMkhize, Bentleys and loads of laughs: Inside Vusi Nova's birthday bash

There were also cakes for Somizi and MaMkhize to congratulate them on their new Bentleys.
1 year ago

MaMkhize says Mam' Mary's funeral reminded her not to take people for granted

"Somizi, my friend, you did well. Your words today were very profound and so real it has touched me," Shauwn said.
1 year ago

IN MEMES | Fans left inspired by wealthy MaMkhize's humility

Imagine being that rich and still treating people with kindness.
1 year ago
