TshisaLIVE

'Hands off my grandchildren': Shauwn Mkhize on protecting her grandkids from social media trolls

11 January 2022 - 13:53 By Joy Mpisane
Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize asks social media trolls to respect the innocence of her grandchildren.
Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize asks social media trolls to respect the innocence of her grandchildren.
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has called on people to stop mentioning her grandchildren on social media.

The businesswoman and reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday with a statement.

“Hands off my grandchildren!!! I had such an amazing time with my grandchildren this past weekend. As a parent I think it is important that we protect our kids from unnecessary or premature exposure. These are kids guys and let’s not rob them of their innocence by involving them in the 'cruelty' and the harsh realities of this world.

“I would also like to request everyone to please respect the family’s decision to keep the kids away from social media. Thanking you in advance.” she wrote.

When sharing the first video of her granddaughter known as Baby Flo in May last year in celebration of her first birthday, MaMkhize vowed she would do anything in her power to protect her as she was her pride and joy.

“I was never ready nor prepared but boy oh boy. I never understood the affect and joy that she would bring to our family. I would do anything and everything in my power to protect her from this world, as she is one of the things I call my place of safety and comfort. Every time when I come home and I see her my day is full,” she wrote.

Tweeps have been speculating that MaMkhize could soon have three grandchildren after a video of newlyweds Andile and Tamia Mpisane went viral on social media recently.

In the video, Andile and his wife share a kiss before turning towards the camera. Tamia's baggy shirt has tweeps speculating that she could possibly be concealing a baby bump.

The rumours have not been confirmed and Tamia has remained mum on the claims, but tweeps keep wondering why she has been posting snaps of herself above her chest.

READ MORE

MaMkhize pens note to brown skin girls: 'Never give them a chance to dim your light'

Shauwn also took Royal AM's recent loss with a pinch of salt, saying her team wasn't "off to a bad start" in the premiership.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Shauwn Mkhize reveals she's been dealing with a life-threatening illness

"I went from being well one day to being bed-ridden," said Shauwn.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

MaMkhize pens heartfelt b-day letter to ‘daughter’ — 'It’s sad we won’t be able to celebrate you coz of what’s happening in Durban'

Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize is big on family!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

MaMkhize clears the air on Sithelo Shozi, slams 'arranged marriage' claims

'As a mother this is one of the happiest times in my life'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rachel Kolisi goes back to school TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Mvelase opens up about struggles: ‘This part of my life is very hard’ TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I dealt with it a month ago'- Lady Du doesn't want to be dragged into what ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Thuli Phongolo hits end of the road on 'The Wife' as character gets written off TshisaLIVE
  5. Zoleka Mandela: 'Don't pity me because I'm a single mom' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...