'Hands off my grandchildren': Shauwn Mkhize on protecting her grandkids from social media trolls
Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has called on people to stop mentioning her grandchildren on social media.
The businesswoman and reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday with a statement.
“Hands off my grandchildren!!! I had such an amazing time with my grandchildren this past weekend. As a parent I think it is important that we protect our kids from unnecessary or premature exposure. These are kids guys and let’s not rob them of their innocence by involving them in the 'cruelty' and the harsh realities of this world.
“I would also like to request everyone to please respect the family’s decision to keep the kids away from social media. Thanking you in advance.” she wrote.
When sharing the first video of her granddaughter known as Baby Flo in May last year in celebration of her first birthday, MaMkhize vowed she would do anything in her power to protect her as she was her pride and joy.
“I was never ready nor prepared but boy oh boy. I never understood the affect and joy that she would bring to our family. I would do anything and everything in my power to protect her from this world, as she is one of the things I call my place of safety and comfort. Every time when I come home and I see her my day is full,” she wrote.
Tweeps have been speculating that MaMkhize could soon have three grandchildren after a video of newlyweds Andile and Tamia Mpisane went viral on social media recently.
In the video, Andile and his wife share a kiss before turning towards the camera. Tamia's baggy shirt has tweeps speculating that she could possibly be concealing a baby bump.
The rumours have not been confirmed and Tamia has remained mum on the claims, but tweeps keep wondering why she has been posting snaps of herself above her chest.
