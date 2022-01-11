Shota and Phumeza celebrate 8-year milestone

Shota and Phumeza do not shy away from gushing over their union publicly on social media and while they have shared some blissful moments they had over the years, they have also been candid about the hardships of marriage.

Speaking of their relationship, Shota penned a lengthy post on Instagram saying that “connection, friendship, and positive vibes” had been the secret behind their long-standing marriage.

“We are not perfect, no relationship or marriage is, just have to try every day to find one another, always in search of what brings you together, not spending more time on personal or individual interests, there must be balance (we are still in that school as well).

“What we went through helped us to become rock buddies. Friends disappeared, everything was shut down, people badmouthing us, doors were shut in our faces, some are still shut today, we only had each other,” he wrote.

Phumeza said she was happy to have chosen to be with Shota because he was the perfect life partner for her.

“I put this guy through a lot on a daily basis. I’m very moody. I struggle to see things positively if that’s what’s coming at me, he’s always soooo positive and always in a good mood. I could go and on. He’s the Ying to my Yang. Marriage is definitely not a walk in the park, and that’s why I appreciate him even more.” she wrote.

Take a look at some of the cute moments of the couple together: