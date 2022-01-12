Ayanda Borotho is not on TikTok, warns fans of scam

Actress Ayanda Borotho has warned her followers not to fall prey to scammers who are out to make a quick buck using her name.

She shared a picture on her Instagram revealing the multiple fake accounts, and told fans she is not on TikTok nor can she perform a miracle to give people a platform to make 80k a week.

"Warning! Please be aware that I do not have a TikTok account. I also don't have access to a platform where people can make 80k a week etc. I'm not part of any investment scheme, forex trading platform or pyramid scheme. I don't recruit people to make money. I will never dm/inbox you about such nor ask you to invest money in any of these," she wrote

The Unbecoming to Become author said she reported the accounts and has urged her followers to report them too.

"Please be aware of the accounts on TikTok created under false pretences using my name. We have reported them but they continue to set up different ones. If you come across these accounts please report them. Thank you to those of you who knew this is misaligned with who I am and alerted us to it."