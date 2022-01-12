No, Amapiano not the reason behind 'poor' matric results — Gauteng education rubbishes fake letter

With matric results set to be released next week, the Gauteng department of education says a letter saying the matric pass rate is 32% and Amapiano is the reason for matrics failing is fake news.

The letter on the department of basic education and Gauteng province's letterhead was first circulated on social media over the weekend.

It said education MEC Panyaza Lesufi blamed the popular music genre for the matric results.

“Amapiano is the reason behind these kids failing.”

However, the department said the letter was fake news.

“The Gauteng department of education condemns a fake letter regarding the pending matric results as it undermines our MEC as well as our matriculants.”