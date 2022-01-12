No, Amapiano not the reason behind 'poor' matric results — Gauteng education rubbishes fake letter
With matric results set to be released next week, the Gauteng department of education says a letter saying the matric pass rate is 32% and Amapiano is the reason for matrics failing is fake news.
The letter on the department of basic education and Gauteng province's letterhead was first circulated on social media over the weekend.
It said education MEC Panyaza Lesufi blamed the popular music genre for the matric results.
“Amapiano is the reason behind these kids failing.”
However, the department said the letter was fake news.
“The Gauteng department of education condemns a fake letter regarding the pending matric results as it undermines our MEC as well as our matriculants.”
[SCAM ALERT]: The Gauteng Department of Education would like to strongly condemn a fake letter regarding the pending Matric results as it undermines our MEC, as well as our matriculants.@Lesufi @DBE_SA @GautengProvince pic.twitter.com/uPCFU6jvg9— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) January 7, 2022
On Tuesday, the department of basic education said matric exam results will no longer be published on media platforms in line with the recently introduced Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).
Matric results are scheduled to be released on January 21.
Historically, the results have been made available on media platforms with students identified through their names or ID numbers.
“To comply with the provisions of the POPIA, the usual practise of publishing the National Senior Certificate examination results on public platforms (media platforms) will not occur for 2021 NSC examination results.
“As was also the practise in previous years, all learners will be required to obtain their statement of results from the schools they attended. In this way every learner’s personal information with regards to the outcomes of the 2021 NSC exams will be protected,” it said.
