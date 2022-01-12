‘Wanna swim?’ — Sonia Mbele breaks the internet with bikini snap

Age is nothing but a number, and Sonia Mbele proves that. She broke the internet with one question on Twitter: Wanna swim?

Tuesday was the day the actress and businesswoman served us when she brought all the hot sauce on the TLs.

Her pink- crotchet bikini snap topped the Twitter trends list, leaving fans wanting more.

She is in Cape Town and has been sharing fiery snaps of her living it up since the day she touched down in the Mother City.

Tweeps praised her for her black girl magic and were taking notes on how to stay fetching in their 40s.