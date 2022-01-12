TshisaLIVE

‘Wanna swim?’ — Sonia Mbele breaks the internet with bikini snap

12 January 2022 - 10:38 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Sonia Mbele has been praised for ageing like fine wine
Image: Twitter/ Sonia Mbele

Age is nothing but a number, and Sonia Mbele proves that. She broke the internet with one question on Twitter: Wanna swim?

Tuesday was the day the actress and businesswoman served us when she  brought all the hot sauce on the TLs.

Her pink- crotchet bikini snap topped the Twitter trends list, leaving fans wanting more.

She is in Cape Town and has been sharing fiery snaps of her living it up since the day she touched down in the Mother City.

Tweeps praised her for her black girl magic and were taking notes on how to stay fetching in their 40s.

Here are some reactions to Sonia's bikini snapsr:

