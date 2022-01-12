‘Wanna swim?’ — Sonia Mbele breaks the internet with bikini snap
Age is nothing but a number, and Sonia Mbele proves that. She broke the internet with one question on Twitter: Wanna swim?
Tuesday was the day the actress and businesswoman served us when she brought all the hot sauce on the TLs.
Her pink- crotchet bikini snap topped the Twitter trends list, leaving fans wanting more.
She is in Cape Town and has been sharing fiery snaps of her living it up since the day she touched down in the Mother City.
Tweeps praised her for her black girl magic and were taking notes on how to stay fetching in their 40s.
Here are some reactions to Sonia's bikini snapsr:
The trick is to never gain weight neh 🤔 I mean for one to remain looking the same way or young for years and years. I've seen this with Katlego Danke & Cornie Ferguson recently Sonia Mbele. Somar let me jog first thing tomorrow morning to add on my younger looking days 😄🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/qrQEewaShH— Khanyisile (@KhanyieMahlangu) January 11, 2022
Sonia Mbele been beautiful for days ♥️ https://t.co/ZuToqCc6K5— Official_Rebel (@OfficialRebel2) January 12, 2022
No man. Sonia Mbele has literally been hot all my life. 🧍🏾♀️😭🔥 https://t.co/Ecfp1xrHA5— Naledi M (@NalediMOfficial) January 11, 2022
Sonia Mbele's come back is one of my favourite black girl magic movies. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/mBTT6eGUiK— Kolisa Yola Sinyanya🌊📚🤓🇿🇦 (@Kolie_Yola) January 11, 2022
Aybo Why do women become so attractive after a divorce? Their bodies, too, change. They appear to be even younger. What is it that guys are doing to us? You guys make us question you. Look at how nice Sonia Mbele is 💗💗💗♥️mamkhize too. You Name them honey— 8.July (@iamxolilecndo) January 12, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.