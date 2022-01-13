‘Bulls**t and lies’ — Cassper Nyovest responds to MacG’s claims about his baby mama

The Siyathandana hitmaker said he made conscious efforts to keep his family matters private, but was not in control of people stirring up rumours about his life.

"Aye man. N**gas really don't give a f**k hey. I try my best to keep my family away from the bullsh*t and the lies but still. The worst thing is you can't do anything about it. Just got to take it on the chin and keep it moving. Let live and let God deal with it," Cassper wrote.

In another post the rapper said he was fearful for the next generation having to learn from people who will do anything for clout.

"Nobody cares any more. People just say and do things for traction. It's wild. I fear for the ones we are raising. The ones we have to teach. What will they learn from us?"