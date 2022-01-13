‘Bulls**t and lies’ — Cassper Nyovest responds to MacG’s claims about his baby mama
Cassper Nyovest has denied claims that his girlfriend and baby mama socialite Thobeka Majozi is romantically linked to Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane.
Podcaster MacG made the allegations in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill.
"I heard he's allegedly smashing Cassper's wife ... Cassper is apparently smashing Kamo Mphela who he (Andile Mpisane) was smashing. Right now, allegedly, Andile is smashing Cassper's baby mama and Cassper is smashing Kamo. So they swapped," he said.
#PodcastAndChill 😲😲😲— YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) January 10, 2022
ALLEGEDLY:
🔴 Andile Mpisane is smashing Cassper Nyovest's wife 😲
🔵 Mufasa is apparently smashing Kamo Mphela who was dating Andile 😲
🔴 Cass had a Billiato launch, and the wife was not there... DRAMA 😲
Ayanda • Londie London • Kgomotso • Nandos pic.twitter.com/FL5MilF6ON
The Siyathandana hitmaker said he made conscious efforts to keep his family matters private, but was not in control of people stirring up rumours about his life.
"Aye man. N**gas really don't give a f**k hey. I try my best to keep my family away from the bullsh*t and the lies but still. The worst thing is you can't do anything about it. Just got to take it on the chin and keep it moving. Let live and let God deal with it," Cassper wrote.
In another post the rapper said he was fearful for the next generation having to learn from people who will do anything for clout.
"Nobody cares any more. People just say and do things for traction. It's wild. I fear for the ones we are raising. The ones we have to teach. What will they learn from us?"
Aye man. Niggas really don't give a fuck hey. I try my best to keep my family way from the bullshit and the lies but still. The worst thing is you can't do anything about it. Just gadda take it by the chin and keep it moving. Let live and let God deal with it. https://t.co/BDvy0uUpro— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 11, 2022
Nobody cares anymore. People just say and do things for traction. It's wild. I fear for the ones we are raising. The ones we have to teach. What will they learn from us?— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 10, 2022
I believe in this. Whole heartedly. https://t.co/3oXaCBf1wy— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 13, 2022
