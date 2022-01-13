TshisaLIVE

DJ Sbu reveals he's got new music on the way

13 January 2022 - 18:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Sbu gears up to make his musical return with his new album.
Image: Instagram / DJ Sbu

Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope is set to launch his new album this year. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the DJ revealed that he'd be hosting a live band session at Hartbeespoort on April 3 to launch his album.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, DJ Sbu said people should expect to hear a different sound than he presented in his previous albums.

“My music right now might not be like the music I released many years ago and the success and noise that it might have now might not be what I did then, but right now I'm rewriting history. I've always believed in living a purposeful life,” he said 

The DJ and entrepreneur has been making strides in the business space, but says he's back to taking bookings as a DJ.

“So good to be back on the road doing my music thing and gigging again. New beginnings. New music in 2022. I missed you guys,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

This might be a big year for him as he's got a lot of things in the pipeline.

From inaugurating his online radio station "Fired Radio" alongside DJ Fresh, Tbo Touch, and Robert Marawa around the Easter holiday season to launching his second book which would be based on his newfound perspective and purpose.

“I'm older now, I'm in the best play in my life, I've learnt a lot of things and experienced so much that I've been blessed to still be alive,” he said.

