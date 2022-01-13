DJ Sbu reveals he's got new music on the way

Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope is set to launch his new album this year.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the DJ revealed that he'd be hosting a live band session at Hartbeespoort on April 3 to launch his album.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, DJ Sbu said people should expect to hear a different sound than he presented in his previous albums.

“My music right now might not be like the music I released many years ago and the success and noise that it might have now might not be what I did then, but right now I'm rewriting history. I've always believed in living a purposeful life,” he said