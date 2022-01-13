TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle slams tweet saying having different baby daddies makes her a 'bad role model'

“It's hard to respond to something so idiotic.”

13 January 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Zinhle clapped back at tweep for 'idiotic' statement
DJ Zinhle clapped back at tweep for 'idiotic' statement
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

Businesswoman and mother of two DJ Zinhle has hit back at a tweep who threw shade at her for having children with different fathers.

Zinhle's first born is Kairo Forbes and was fathered by rapper AKA and she shares her newest addition Asante with Black Motion DJ Murdah Bongz.

On Wednesday the DJ called out a tweep for having a comment about having children with different fathers. She has made it clear that she has no time to respond to nonsense.

The tweep came at DJ Zinhle, Dineo Ranaka and Kelly Khumalo unprovoked with her spicy views. The tweep felt DJ Zinhle and the other two celeb moms were not setting the “right” tone as role models in the industry.

“These celebs have more than one child from different fathers out of wedlock. As influencers and role models to young woman they are setting a bad example.”

DJ Zinhle had a classic reply for the tweep and used a GIF that said: “It's hard to respond to something so idiotic.”

Proud momma of two, DJ Zinhle is at her happiest with her children and has been sharing every milestone of her little ones with her fans. 

The musician and businesswoman is never one to be involved in twars but once in a while she puts tweeps in their places with her classic clapbacks.

READ MORE

DJ Zinhle claps back at troll for questioning her parenting

“Did you know you could have your own child and dress them however you want?”
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Tweeps reacts to DJ Zinhle wanting AKA & Murdah Bongz to get along

DJ Zinhle wants her blended family to get along.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Zinhle reflects on fave (& not fave) moments from 'Unexpected'

"The more serious scenes were quite cringe to watch."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘2012 vs 2021’ — Unathi Nkayi is all the body goals TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You are not the target market' - Mampintsha fires back at criticism over R700 ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Wanna swim?’ — Sonia Mbele breaks the internet with bikini snap TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'K-drama actress' - Babes Wodumo's 'skin lightening' video has tongues ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi responds to criticism over Botswana show instead of having one back ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...