DJ Zinhle slams tweet saying having different baby daddies makes her a 'bad role model'
“It's hard to respond to something so idiotic.”
Businesswoman and mother of two DJ Zinhle has hit back at a tweep who threw shade at her for having children with different fathers.
Zinhle's first born is Kairo Forbes and was fathered by rapper AKA and she shares her newest addition Asante with Black Motion DJ Murdah Bongz.
On Wednesday the DJ called out a tweep for having a comment about having children with different fathers. She has made it clear that she has no time to respond to nonsense.
The tweep came at DJ Zinhle, Dineo Ranaka and Kelly Khumalo unprovoked with her spicy views. The tweep felt DJ Zinhle and the other two celeb moms were not setting the “right” tone as role models in the industry.
“These celebs have more than one child from different fathers out of wedlock. As influencers and role models to young woman they are setting a bad example.”
DJ Zinhle had a classic reply for the tweep and used a GIF that said: “It's hard to respond to something so idiotic.”
Bathong bizo… https://t.co/Fs5jpfc1iv pic.twitter.com/kHFVL4hxIb— #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 12, 2022
Proud momma of two, DJ Zinhle is at her happiest with her children and has been sharing every milestone of her little ones with her fans.
The musician and businesswoman is never one to be involved in twars but once in a while she puts tweeps in their places with her classic clapbacks.
