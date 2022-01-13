Lerato Kganyago on why she prefers to fast at the beginning of the year

Radio personality Lerato Kganyago has shared her annual cleanse and spiritual journey with her fans.

The Metro FM DJ took to her Instagram stories revealing she was on a Daniel fast and some fans are on the same journey with her for strength, clarity and success, among other things.

“I do this every year. For strength in the new year, wisdom, clarity, success. It works, really works! OK listen to my show today I will touch on it briefly because I'm not really allowed to touch on religious topics but will sneak it in," she wrote.

Lerato went on to expand on what the Daniel fast required, saying she had refrained from consuming meat, drinking alcohol and was not engaging in any sexual relations for 21 days.

“Those complaining about intimacy for 21 days, it then defeats the purpose. Even for married people, it's a no. Oh and no fish too. I can't believe how weak you guys are.”