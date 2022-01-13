LISTEN | Dr Phophi Ramathuba responds to 'open your books & close your legs' backlash

Media personality Siv Ngesi joined hundreds of people expressing their outrage over Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba's school visit address where she advised the girls to "open their books and close their legs".

A video of the MEC went viral on Twitter after she visited Gwenane secondary school in Sekgakgapeng on Wednesday to monitor the first day of the new academic year.

She told pupils to focus on their studies, not on sexual activities, to reduce teenage pregnancy at schools. Only a part of the address topped the Twitter trends list which left tweeps infuriated.

In the video clip the MEC says: “To the girl child I say, open your books and close your legs. Don’t open your legs, open your books. Let me hear you say it! Open your books and close your legs!”

Watch the clip below: