Nota rejects Cassper Nyovest's R100k offer to meet in the boxing ring
Resorting to his favourite method of conflict resolution, rapper Cassper Nyovest offered Nota Baloyi the chance to bag R100k by going head-to-head with him in the boxing ring but Nota turned it down, saying he would rather take part in a rap battle.
The offer to fight it out in the boxing ring came after Cassper and Nota had been throwing shade at each other on the TL for days. The pair have never been besties and Nota has often made it clear that he doesn't rate Cassper or his music.
Nota got tongues wagging earlier this week when he tweeted his opinions about Cassper's relationship with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi and the paternity doubt claims circulating on social media following MacG's claims.
Seeing Nota's two cents, a fan asked Cassper to consider getting in the ring with Nota, to which Cassper said he was game but didn't think Nota would agree.
“Unlike Slik Talk. Nota doesn't have the guts to step in the ring. He would never ever. He prefers tweeting. I would knock him out. In fact lemme put it like this: Nota, I'll give you R100k to step in the ring with me. Then you'll have 300k in your savings. Any time, I am game!”
Unlike Slik Talk. Nota doesn't have the guts to step in the ring. He would never ever. He prefers tweeting. I would knock him out. Infact lemme put it like this. NOTA , ILL GIVE YOU 100 k to step in the ring with me. Then you'll have 300k in your savings. Anytime, I am game! https://t.co/QN8PUTCIbB— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 12, 2022
Ofcos he won't. Nota is soft but he like acting hard. I would love to catch a fade with him. Only thing stopping me is catching a case cause he is definitely going to the cops. The day I get a chance to see him in the ring or sumn, he definitely going to hospital. ON GOD! https://t.co/fcJCiKYhOd— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 12, 2022
Cassper's offer quickly made its way to Nota via the TL grapevine. It was a “no” from Nota who said he would rather battle it out using bars and verses.
“Nah I don’t fight ... I challenge you to a rap battle. You go first. Anga is gonna box you on my behalf.
“100K is nothing to me ... I’ll rap battle for free. At least I can earn millions in royalties like Composure!” Nota tweeted.
100K is nothing to me… I’ll rap battle for free at least I can earn millions in royalties like Composure!— The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) January 13, 2022
Nah I don’t fight… I challenge you to a rap battle. You go first. Anga is gonna box you on my behalf. In the meantime focus on Kamo’s box while Andile is making Khotso some siblings. Mamkhize loves ALL her grandkids. The only boxer in our family is Cassius Baloyi! pic.twitter.com/p3zKKa6EVO— The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) January 13, 2022
