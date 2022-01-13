TshisaLIVE

Rapper L-Tido encourages fans to get vaxxed after he battled Covid-19

"Please make no mistake Covid-19 is still out there in a real way."

13 January 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Image: Instagram/ L-Tido

People who have had Covid-19 and lived to tell the tale always warn people about contracting the virus and rapper L-Tido is the latest celeb to open up about his health woes. 

Mzansi is going through the fourth wave even with vaccines available across the country.

The Dlala ka Yona hitmaker joined the list of celebs who revealed they had the virus after they had won the battle.

L-Tido warned his followers in a tweet that the virus is still out there after his bout with Covid-19. He urged his followers to get vaxxed.

"Please make no mistake, Covid-19 is still out there in a real way … please get vaccinated, I just fully recovered from the virus."

His tweet ignited a vaccination debate and he was caught in the mix of things as his followers urged him not to encourage them to get vaxxed as it is a personal choice.

Other celebs who are pro-vaccination:

Gospel star and TV presenter Dr Winnie Mashaba implored people to get vaxxed and stay safe against Covid-19.

Pearl Thusi

Actress and businessperson Pearl Thusi took to her Instagram and urged her followers to heed the call to get jabbed.

Hulisani Ravele

The media personality has been pro-vaccination and slammed a tweep who accused her of being a paid Covid-19 influencer.

