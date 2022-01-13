'RHOD' star Kgomotso Ndungane says 'circumstances' made her exit the show

Reality TV star Kgomotso Ndungane has taken her final bow penning a lengthy post of gratitude to her fans who supported her while she was on Real House Wives of Durban.

This comes after it became clear to fans after the reveal of the season 2 cast members on Monday that Kgomotso didn't make the cut.

“Spread love. Each love shown, each positive message sent, just know that I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. I may not be able to respond to all, but I try because you matter! Sometimes, I also need a motivational quote, something to lift me up and a bit of love sprinkles.

“I am a normal human being like you. I just happened to be on your small screen but that doesn’t define who I am,” she said.

Kgomotso went on to say though she would have loved to share her journey with fans in the second season but had to make a decision to rather leave the show.

“So for the love that I’ve got, beautiful messages I’ve received about going to be missed on #rhodurban — know that I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart and if circumstances were different from S1, I would have given you another killer season.

“I love you all so much. Those that have shown me love across all my posts and those that hated thank you for making me even more bad a** just with a sprinkle of grace! You have a special space in my heart.”