WATCH | ‘Umlando’ dance challenge is SA’s latest viral craze
We are less than two weeks into the new year and social media is already gripped with a new dance challenge.
The Umlando challenge has topped trends on Twitter for days and, knowing how much South Africans love to dance, it doesn’t seem like it’s about to die down any time soon.
Umlando is an unreleased song by amapiano stars Toss, 9Umba and Mdoovar. It first did the rounds on video sharing app TikTok and has since spread to Twitter.
The challenge sees social media users dance by shaking their hips sideways to the song. It has been done in malls, parks, on the street and even parking lots.
A video shared by one Twitter user has received over 1 million views.
Here’s a glimpse into some of the viral videos shared on Twitter:
Lady Du jumped on 😭🔥🔥🔥 #UmlandoChallenge 🚀🚀🚀— #UmlandoChallenge (@indabakabani) January 8, 2022
uMlando Way!!! pic.twitter.com/RnEGm5P34d
Y’all won 😂#UmlandoChallenge pic.twitter.com/9RLeDRwin0— Desire Marea (@desiremarea) January 11, 2022
Hayi Primo 😂😂😂 best #UmlandoChallenge I’ve seen yet pic.twitter.com/RGX6vHsOZF— GuY MoNk (@_thisislinda) January 10, 2022
I thought I've seen it all 😂😂😭 who's this uncle nemzila#UmlandoChallenge pic.twitter.com/Hwku3LLyqk— TheeMan™🐐 (@TiisetxoSetso) January 11, 2022
Umlando way.🤌🏾🔥🚀🚀😂 #UmlandoChallenge #hlogimash pic.twitter.com/5yAEfhz1OW— lehlogonolo.mashigo (@hlogi_mash_) January 12, 2022
Ch’cco x #UmlandoChallenge pic.twitter.com/RsijrUDg16— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 11, 2022
