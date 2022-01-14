'I've learnt to develop a thick skin' — Nonku Williams on her RHOD return

Reality TV star Nonku Williams says she has a lot to offer in the second season of The Real Housewives of Durban, sharing a message of inspiration and hope.

While Nonku has frequently found herself at the top of Twitter's trends list because of the show, she told TshisaLIVE she was happy to make a return after having developed a thick skin.

“I really do enjoy the show with all its flaws. I've grown so much from the first season. I've learnt to develop a thick skin and I've learnt to understand that not everyone is for you and that's OK. My main reason for being on the show is my message.

“I really think that my story is very inspirational. I get a lot of direct messages on social media with people asking me for advice and asking me how I do it as a mother of three with all the challenges I faced. I suppose I give them hope and that's so satisfying for me,” she said.

Nonku added that she was still healing from all the challenges she's faced in life.

“I'm a work in progress. I won't say I have totally healed from the things that I've been through. I am seeing professional help in terms of dealing with my feelings so my message is going to heal a lot of people.”