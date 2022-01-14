Makhadzi gushes over support from Botswana ahead of one-woman show

It has been Makhadzi’s dream to host her one-woman show in a stadium, and its finally going to be a reality as she gears up for Botswana.

The award-winning musician has taken to Instagram to express gratitude for the love she has been getting from Botswana as part of the build up to her first one-woman show.

The countdown has begun and the excitement from Botswana has warmed the Ghanama hitmaker's heart.

“Every day is a new day in Botswana. One-woman show on March 26. It's my big day and we are doing it in style. I can't wait for this one. It has been my dream to host in a stadium and you didn’t hesitate to give me full support and love .I also love how Botswana media is behind this show without any hate but love.”

The singer shared the articles written by local papers in the country and in one of the stories they have compared what she is about to do in Botswana to rapper Cassper Nyovest's iconic fill ups.